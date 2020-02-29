A federal grand jury has indicted a Pike County man on a three-count charge of distribution of child pornography.
According to the indictment handed down Thursday by a grand jury in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky, on three instances between September and November, Calhoun did “distribute a visual depiction using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce, and that had been shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce, by any means, including by computer, the production of such visual depiction having involved the use of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and such depiction being of such conduct.”
According to an affidavit in the federal case against Calhoun, which was filed Jan. 24, Calhoun came to the attention of authorities through a social media application Calhoun was using to communicate with an individual Calhoun didn’t know was actually a New York Online Covert Employee on a child exploitation squad.
Through another individual the OCE was investigating, the affidavit said, the OCE was introduced to Calhoun, who joined a message group with the individual and OCE.
During the course of that messaging group, the affidavit said, in September, Calhoun would post child pornography and discuss the sexual exploitation. The general nature of the images posted by Calhoun, the affidavit said, were fully-nude girls between the ages of approximately four and 10.
The affidavit said that, during the course of the messaging, Calhoun and the other individual posted approximately 52 child pornography images and 22 child pornography videos. Calhoun told the OCE he had produced some of them online and others were “inferred” to have been recorded in-person.
Calhoun, court documents show, was arrested in late January in Pennsylvania, where he has been held awaiting the outcome of the grand jury.
Also included in the indictment is a forfeiture allegation which asks for the forfeiture of several items seized during the investigation, including several cell phones, tablets and computers seized from Calhoun.
According to the indictment, if convicted, Calhoun faces between five and 20 years on each of the child pornography counts. If, however, there is a prior qualifying child exploitation conviction, the indictment said, Calhoun faces between 15 years and 40 years in prison.
He also faces, according to the indictment, a possible $250,000 fine and supervised release of at least five years, if convicted.
