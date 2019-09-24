PCFC proclaims Gear Up Week

The Pike County Fiscal Court signed a proclamation on Sept. 17 setting National Gear Up week in Pike County.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the PCFC approved of a proclamation announcing Sept. 23 through Sept. 27 as National Gear Up week in Pike County. The court also received a presentation from Associate Program Director Tonya Bailey and Christina Kiser, who serves as one of the academic interventionist specialists with Pike County Schools and Gear Up East Kentucky.
The program, which is funded through a federal government grant and Berea College, serves students in Pike, Floyd, Menifee, Magoffin and Wolfe Counties and, even though it may seem like a large area, it hasn’t deterred Gear Up from fulfilling its mission, which is “all Appalachian students succeed,” officials said.
“It’s an honor for us to be here today,” Bailey said. “We want to formally thank you for your proclamation and your recognition of Gear Up and all the work we do in Eastern Kentucky.”
According to Bailey, Gear Up tries to follow through with that mission by helping students turn their hopes and dreams into reality through education. Bailey said the program does that through academic interventionists who are placed in each school Gear Up serves. It’s those individuals’ job to help students with reading and math skills, so those students are more prepared for high school and college.
Bailey said Gear Up also has college and career navigators, who help students navigate their way through the barriers they may face in getting to college. The program also assists families by educating parents about how they can get their children to college through scholarships, while also talking to them about financial aid and all the other topics on which they may not have information.
“We assist families, we help develop leadership skills in students and our hope is that all this work that we’re doing will benefit the students, the families and all of Eastern Kentucky as a whole,” Bailey said. “Our job is to make Eastern Kentucky a more positive and better place through education of our students.
“We want to show our students that although they may face barriers, there’s a world out there and there’s a wealth of knowledge that they can obtain,” she added.
Bailey said Gear Up serves students in third grade through ninth grade and does all this through conjunction with schools and its teachers, who she said often does the most important job in this world.
“None of us would be here if not for teachers,” Jones said. “It’s a very thankless job and the problems we see in our society are in our schools too.”
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said when he graduated high school and then went off to college, there were classes he wasn’t prepared for and is thankful for programs such as Gear Up, that can help students who fall behind catch up and be better prepared.
“This is a very good program and we’re pleased to be able to present the proclamation,” Jones said. “Hopefully people will be more aware of the program and hopefully students such as Hunter will be able to take advantage of everything you guys are doing.”
