A string of burglaries over the weekend at Robinson Creek resulted in three people being arrested and charged.
According to court documents, Brandon Burke, 18, Lindsey Kilgore, 20, and Jada Baker, 18, all of Douglas Park, Pikeville, were arrested in connection with the burglaries of the Dollar General store at Robinson Creek, a residence which sits behind the store and a locker room at the Shelby Valley High School football field. Burke is accused of taking part in the burglaries, while Kilgore and Baker are accused of purchasing stolen items from Burke.
According to court documents, Kentucky State Police responded on Saturday to a call of an active alarm at the Dollar General store located at Robinson Creek. KSP Trooper J. Coleman wrote in court documents that the glass in the front door of the store had been broken. Coleman wrote that video surveillance showed two male subjects throw a block through the door and enter the store. Coleman wrote that a pack of cigarettes and a lighter were taken from the unoccupied store by the men.
Coleman later responded to a tip received by KSP Post 9 in Pikeville indicating the men were in the area of of Douglas Park and were in possession of “several TVs and a duffle bag” and that “they had just came from the Dollar General.” According to court documents, the caller told Post 9 that a relative owned a residence behind the store and they were concerned the TVs may have been stolen from that residence.
Coleman wrote in court documents that while searching for the men around Shelby Valley High School, he “found a half opened door into the locker room by the football field.” Coleman wrote that he located Burke and another man whose name was not listed in court documents inside of the locker room. The men, Coleman wrote, were “wearing football jerseys and painting the wall and floor vandalizing school property.”
Coleman wrote that Burke admitted to burglarizing the Dollar General and the residence behind it. Coleman wrote that the estimated value of the electronics and other items taken from the store and the residence was $2,000.
According to court documents, Burke and the unnamed second male suspect gave Coleman information indicating the items the men had stolen were in an apartment at Douglas Park occupied by Lindsey Kilgore and Jada Baker. Coleman wrote that Kilgore and Baker told Coleman, court documents said, that they had purchased a TV and other items from Burke and the second male suspect. As a result, both Kilgore and Baker were charged with one count each of receiving stolen property. According to court documents, Burke was charged with theft, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
Burke, Kilgore and Baker were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. Both Kilgore and Baker were released after posting $5,000 surety bonds each on Sunday. Burke pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him in Pike District Court on Monday. As of presstime Monday, he remained lodged in the Pike County Detention Center where he was being held on a $5,000 or 10 percent bond.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Burke for Oct. 24. Both Kilgore and Baker are due in Pike District Court for arraignment Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.