On Monday, the Pike County Fiscal Court held a special meeting in an almost empty courtroom, during which they discussed the recent changes to the county’s solid waste collection and asked county residents to be patient with the changes.
Also, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said he believes the changes will ultimately benefit the county’s Solid Waste customers.
The fiscal court announced it would be changing its garbage collection cycle after it was required to suspend its inmate work release program. The inmate work release program was recently suspended by the Department of Corrections due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it doesn’t want inmates out and take a chance on being exposed to the virus, then bringing it back into the jail.
“We have talked in the past about the inmate labor program and how it saves the county somewhere around $1.5 million every year in labor,” Jones said. “If we had to replace the inmate labor with employees, it would cost the county money that we absolutely don’t have.”
Unfortunately, Jones said, that loss has caused the court to change the way it operates its Solid Waste. However, he added that the court believes that in the long-term the changes will work better.
“There’s going to be some glitches,” Jones said. “I promise you, it’s not going to flow smoothly at first, but I promise that we’ll get the bugs worked out and we’ll make it work.”
Jones also wanted to thank the employees in Solid Waste who are out on the garbage trucks. According to him, those individuals have been “stepping up” and understand that currently services are operating under a state of emergency.
Those individuals, according to Jones, work in difficult conditions, whether it be in the rain or cold, and have a difficult job to do.
“We have to continue to pick the garbage up because that would be a public health hazard in and of itself if we stop running solid waste,” Jones said. “I would also ask that, if you could, make sure that you take your trash down to the public road.”
Jones acknowledged that some individuals may not be able to do so, due to possibly having a disability, but he noted that the county ordinance states that the trash needs to be put beside the county or state road.
According to Jones, in the past, Solid Waste employees were able to collect trash from private driveways, but the court has had to “curtail” that due to the lack of “manpower.” But, Jones said that there have been instances in the past where these trucks have damaged driveways or bridges, due to being so heavy, something he added the county could not afford to repair at the time.
“So please do your best to get the garbage out timely and as close to the road as possible,” Jones said. “also keep in mind that you’re going to have truck drivers running routes that they have never ran before. They’re not going to necessarily be familiar and there will probably be some missed pickups.
“If there is a problem, the SW phone number is (606) 432-6245,” he added.
Jones said he would like to thank Deputy Judge Reggie Hickman, Solid Waste Supervisor Chuck Morley and SW employee Stephanie Clevanger for their work regarding the new changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.