On Tuesday, prior to its regular scheduled meeting, the Elkhorn City Council held a work session to discuss what the next steps are after the city recently voted to go “wet.” However, the council elected to take no action regarding the matter and instead voted to hold another work session this week to continue discussions.
During the session, the council was joined by Chris Johnson of the Kentucky League of Cities who was present to help Elkhorn City officials better understand what needs to be done as the city transitions “wet.”
“I’m a legal council and municipal attorney for the Kentucky League of Cities,” Johnson said. “Mayor Taylor has invited me here for this meeting because I know you recently voted to go ‘wet’. Once that vote had been certified, there is now 60 days before the city will officially be ‘wet’, so the clock is somewhat ticking on the city to pass an ordinance and local regulations with that.”
According to Johnson, the city has already reached out to Steve Humphress of the state Alcohol Beverage Control, which Johnson said was a very smart move, as Humphress is an “expert” in alcohol law. Johnson said that Humphress essentially sends out what he called a “What do we do now?” packet to cities when a “wet” vote goes through.
Included in the packet, which Johnson handed out to those who were present and requested a copy, was several bits of information, one of which was a model ordinance that Johnson said sets out the rules.
“Everyone here has played the board game Monopoly right? You don’t start playing Monopoly without reading the rules, you can’t do it,” Johnson said. “You have to read the rules first, but the great thing about Monopoly is you have free parking where you kind of make up the house rules at that point.
“Alcohol ordinances are some what like that. There are general rules that you guys are going to have to pass, but there are some specific things the city will have the options to do,” he added.
Johnson said the city council should work with its city attorney when attempting to formulate its ordinance relating to alcohol sales within the city.
“Any time a city is looking to adopt an ordinance, be it ABC or any type of ordinance, it would be important to have some type of legal council to discuss those legal matters with,” Johnson said.
Elkhorn City has been operating without an attorney after city attorney Tim Belcher was indicted in July on charges alleging he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from one of his private-practice clients over a nearly decade-and-a-half period.
According to the Kentucky Bar Association’s website, which was last updated on Sept. 26, Belcher is listed as a “former member” of the Kentucky Bar and is listed as being “suspended” for disciplinary reasons.
One of the items on the agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting was “Hire City Attorney.” However, the council tabled that item and took no action.
Johnson said that the city could formulate and pass an ordinance without council from its city attorney, but added that it would benefit “having someone who knows the legal ins and outs.”
If no ordinances are set prior to that 60-day timeframe, Johnson said, Elkhorn City would still keep its status as “wet,” but added, should that happen, the city would lose its oversight pertaining to issuing of licenses and the ability to receive its general revenue from the issuing of those licenses until an ordinance is passed.
“At that point, licenses would be issued out of Frankfort with no local oversight on that,” Johnson said.
The city council voted to have another work session to discuss alcohol sales on Thursday at 8 p.m.
