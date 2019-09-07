On Friday, the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced that singer/song writer Brantley Gilbert will be making his return to Pikeville as a part of his “Fire’t Up” tour.
According to a statement sent to the News-Express, country music singer/songwriter Brantley Gilbert will be turning up the heat in 2020 with the announcement of his new “Fire’t Up” tour, which includes the Georgia native paying Pikeville a visit on Feb. 29.
The tour, which is named after track one of Gilbert’s upcoming 15-song album (Fire & Brimstone) is slated to kick off Jan. 23 in London, Ontario before hitting 34 cities across the U.S. and Canada.
“I truly feel like we’re at the point that we can let the music take us where it is meant to go, so with every new album we like to change up our show and make it something that plays to those stories and characters,” Gilbert said in the statement. “We’ll of course still do the hits our fans love, but we are looking at this as an opportunity to turn up the heat a bit and give the songs on Fire & Brimstone a chance to really rock.”
The back-to-back platinum album recording artist has invited fellow singer/songwriters Chase Rice, who is not listed to be at the show in Pikeville, Dylan Scott and Brandon Lyon.
Appalachian Wireless Arena Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kessler told the News-Express the arena is excited for Gilbert’s return.
“Brantley has a tremendous following in our market,” Kessler said. “This will be a show to get tickets for early.
“Brantley will never leave you disappointed during his show,” he added.
Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Sept. 12, beginning at 10 a.am. at the Community Trust Bank Box Office.
