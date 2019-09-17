The president of the University of Kentucky says the university’s eyes are firmly fixed on Eastern Kentucky and that some of the school’s best-prepared students come from the region.
In a recent interview with the Appalachian News-Express, UK President Dr. Eli Capilouto said students from Eastern Kentucky are among the best-prepared, hardest-working students who attend the university.
“I think there is, on our side, the commitment and devotion to students’ success,” he said. “There’s a recognition that students come with different levels of preparation and we’re introducing more and more ways to support students and be where they are and not just asking them to come be where we are.
“Students who come from Eastern Kentucky, when I take a look, my impression is they’ve been very well-prepared,” he said. “When you look at ACT scores and GPAs in the students who choose to come to the University of Kentucky from Eastern Kentucky, they’re solid students and they have been well-prepared and I think to make the assumption that they’re not would be erroneous.”
Capilouto, who visited Pikeville recently to attend the annual Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit, said the UK has supported SOAR since its inception. He said that commitment to SOAR’s mission of reshaping Appalachia’s economic future is part of UK’s commitment to the region.
“We’ve been a cornerstone supporter of SOAR since it was initiated,” he said. “I think that was an easy call for us. I’ve been in Kentucky for eight years. It doesn’t take you eight minutes to realize how rooted in Eastern Kentucky we are.”
Capilouto acknowledged that Eastern Kentucky has its share of obstacles, none more destructive than the opioid epidemic which has devastated the region. He said the university’s efforts at combating the opioid problem have included partnerships with institutions such as Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) and also the studies funded through the federal Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) grant which aims to reduce opioid deaths by 40 percent in three years.
He said the study is important in that it aims to establish a better understanding of drug addiction.
“I think the grant does encompass how the usage has morphed and the source has morphed,” he said. “Our researchers expected that opioid and opioid-related deaths would decrease and it would have decreased more had it not been for fentanyl. We expect these kinds of things.”
Capilouto said the most important goal of the HEAL grant study is to break the cycle of addiction leading to death, which includes incarceration, detox, release and then relapse.
“On that cycle, we’re trying to intervene in all of it,” he said
On the education of students, Capilouto said it’s important to keep the costs down for students as much as possible.
“What you don’t want is burdensome debt,” he said. “For our students, 50 percent graduate with no debt. Those that do average around $30,000, a manageable number, a wise investment. So we’re very aware of price and accessibility. Decisions we make about tuition are the last ones we make. We look for new revenues and cost-efficiencies. Given our even greater concentration on that, I think we’ll see more improvements in lower debt, lower unmet need, higher graduation rates, all those things we want to come together to produce a successful student experience.”
Capilouto said the university offers a unique experience for students, one which they may not get by attending a non-residential school.
“We, in our freshman class, have students from all 120 counties, students from 50 states and over 100 countries,” he said. “You have that opportunity to meet people who have had a different life experience. Doing that on a residential campus offers richer, deeper, greater opportunities than a purely digital relationship. Those, too, can be informed, but undergirding our investment in campus ... it was all to build communities, communities of belonging.”
He said the University of Kentucky is one of just three Apple “Smart Campuses” and Apple iPads are distributed to all incoming freshmen. He said there is a wealth of technology available at the university, but technology which is available even “in (the student’s basement) at home.” He said that technology is second to the experience of being on-campus.
“Why do we have a dozen wonderful dining facilities? Because they attract people to break bread together,” he said. “It’s hard to go into one of our dining facilities and sit alone. They, in some ways, force people to be together.”
Capilouto said he hopes students from Eastern Kentucky will look toward UK for their post-secondary education. He said the university is certainly looking toward them.
“Any and everything we’re involved in has a connection to Eastern Kentucky,” he said.
