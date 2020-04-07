After many months of uncertainty, it appears that an Eastern Kentucky project is back on track.
Sen. Phillip Wheeler announced in a statement last week that the proposed bridge for the new U.S. 460, located at Beaver, will be included in this year’s Highway Construction Plan.
Wheeler said action taken by the legislature will result in approximately $10 million being dedicated to get the project “shovel-ready and expedited for completion at the earliest possible date.”
According to Wheeler, the bridge project was removed from Gov. Andy Beshear’s road plan for this year and was delayed to beginning in 2024 before getting moved to the beginning of 2022 in the plan proposed by the state House, before finally being put back in to the 2021 Senate plan.
“Getting the 460 bridge project back on-track took a lot of hard work and effort on behalf of several people including myself,” Wheeler said. “I would like to offer particular thanks to Rep. John Blanton, House Transportation Committee Chairman Rep. Sal Santoro and Sen. Transportation Committee Chairman Ernie Harris for their efforts to get this vital project back on-track.”
When it was announced that the 460 bridge project was being removed from the current road plan, Wheeler said that getting this project back on track was going to be his “number one” transportation priority going forward.
Wheeler had said previously that the project was a high-priority project here in the district, especially from an tourism and economic development standpoint.
