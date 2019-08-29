A Pike man was arrested Monday morning on drug possession charges after, Pikeville Police Department said, an officer’s traffic stop led him to find buprenorphine and oxycodone.
According to court documents, PPD officer A. King observed a vehicle with expired registration plates traveling Main Street in downtown Pikeville at approximately 9:52 a.m. Monday morning.
King wrote that he stopped the vehicle and, upon making contact with the driver, William A. Looney, 42, of Road Creek Road, Elkhorn City, he noted Looney had slurred speech and “red glossy eyes.” King wrote he then asked Looney if he had taken any medication, to which Looney stated he had, and then began to reach for a backpack, which, the citation said, was sitting in the passenger side seat. Looney, King wrote, stated his medication was inside the backpack.
King then asked Looney if he had any weapons inside of the vehicle and, according to the citation, Looney stated he had a gun and then began to reach under the seat. King wrote he instructed Looney “multiple times” to not reach for the gun, but Looney continued to do so.
Looney was finally instructed to exit the vehicle, King wrote, before retrieving the gun, which according to the citation was under the driver seat. King wrote Looney failed field sobriety tests, and according to the citation, stated he had taken a Xanax, which he said “would interfere with his balance.” King wrote he then arrested Looney for being under the influence.
King wrote in the citation he then searched Looney’s backpack, where he discovered what he described in the citation appeared to be a “D-cell battery,” but was actually a hidden compartment container with two pills inside.
According to the citation, one white and round pill had been partially broken, which Looney stated was buprenorphine. The other pill, King wrote, was a small, round and tan pill, which according to the citation, Looney stated was oxycodone. Looney denied the pills belonging to him, King wrote, and stated they belonged to a “friend.” King wrote that no valid prescription was present at the time of search.
Looney was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, traffic charges, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription drug not in its proper container.
King wrote he transported Looney to Pikeville Medical Center before lodging him in Pike County Detention Center.
