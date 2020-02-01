Three Michigan men pleaded guilty in Pike Circuit Court Friday in connection with charges related to the 2018 murder of a man in the Green Meadow community of Pike County.
According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Missy Goodman, on Friday, Antwan Wilson, 23, of Sterling Heights, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of fourth-degree assault, while Coley Maxwell, 23, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless homicide and two charges of fourth-degree assault, and Robert Milton, 23, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary in the case.
Former Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Bartley told the News-Express that the murder occurred in July 2018 as the result of a robbery.
According to Bartley, three went to the residence of Marion “Ikey” Ritchie at Green Meadow where they spoke with Ritchie and two other men, Amari Hall and Tevin Robinson, who were all familiar with each other
“From witness statements from the survivors, the three people indicted, after sitting around a talking for a few minutes, pulled out guns and someone opened a safe and drugs and money were removed,” Bartley said. “Amari Hall was shot two times and died as a result of his injuries at the scene.”
Both Ritchie and Robinson were also shot, but survived their injuries.
“It appears the motive for the murder, the two assaults and the robbery were to steal drugs and money that were in the home,” Bartley said at the time.
All three men are scheduled to be sentenced in the case later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.