Television’s longest-running game show, CBS’ The Price is Right, is also now a live stage show, and it’s coming to Pikeville this spring.
“The Price is Right Live” will premiere at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 7:30 p.m. on March 26, 2020. During the stage show, randomly-selected contestants will play games from the game show, alongside a celebrity host that arena officials have not announced yet. Tickets range between $34 and $54, and public onsale will start on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.
Josh Kesler, senior director of sales and marketing for the Appalachian Wireless Arena, said the show will be the first one of its kind at the arena.
“This will bring a crowd for sure,” Kesler said. “It’s fun for the family, and it’s a good time.”
For tickets, visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office, located at 126 Main Street, or charge by phone, (800) 745-3000. You can also purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster. For more information, contact, (606)-444-5500.
According to the arena, the stage show will not be televised. To play, there is no purchase necessary, and it is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Canada, excluding Puerto Rico and Quebec, who are at least 18 years old or older.
Purchasing a ticket will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for the chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office three hours prior to show time. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the box office. To enter the theater to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required.
