The Pikeville Independent Board of Education discussed cyber security measures that the district’s technology staff use in order to prevent potential data breaches during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
In a presentation to the board, Neil Arnett and Brandon Blackburn, the co-district technology coordinators for Pikeville Independent Schools, discussed the importance of protecting students’ and employees’ confidential information from hackers and how they work to secure that data.
“Should any event happen, if personal information is leaked to a hacker or to someone who is not authorized to have that information, there’s protocols we have to have in place in order to make sure everyone is notified about the situation,” Arnett said, referring to the school district’s technology staff.
Arnett said that it is important to protect students’ information in order to prevent instances of child identity theft. According to the Federal Trade Commission, a child’s Social Security number can be used by identity thieves to apply for government benefits, open bank and credit card accounts or applying for loans.
In 2017, more than one million children were victims of identity fraud, resulting in $2.6 billion in total losses and over $540 million in out-of-pocket costs to families, according to a 2018 study by Javelin Strategy and Research.
“We have a lot of information that we are required by law to have, both federally and state,” he said. “Bad actors know that we have to have that information. They will try to obtain that information, knowing that students aren’t going to have their credit checked until they’re 18 years old.”
Arnett said the district’s technology staff receives training near the beginning of the school year, identifying some of the main causes of data breaches. They include human error, like clicking on suspicious “phishing” emails or links, hackers and malware. Arnett said there were 300,000 instances of malware that were blocked from the district’s server by the technology staff last year.
“They’ve gotten very sophisticated at making emails look like they are coming from someone legitimate, asking for legitimate information,” Arnett said. “We train all of our staff on how to identify little things that are in emails that will kind of tip you off.”
During the presentation, Blackburn described the technical measures that the school has put in place to prevent potential data breaches, including firewalls, system patch management and protections against anti-virus, malware, spam and spyware, among others.
They encouraged students and employees to immediately notify the school technology coordinator if there is a suspected breach.
The board approved a Kentucky Department Inter-local School Transportation Association payment for $2,029.85 and a Series 2008 Bond Payment for $59,717.22, among other items that were approved in an action by consent.
At the start of the meeting, the board recognized the freshman Future Problem Solving team, which is also known as the Beta Club, from Pikeville High School. The team won first place at the national competition on June 20. The students from that team include Caeden Bartley, Noah Thacker, Dylan Street and Anaya Ali.
The next board meeting will be held on Sept. 17.
