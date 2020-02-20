Pops Chevrolet. Buick and Cadillac is being celebrated as a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer based on verified reviews from actual customers, according to a statement issued this week.
“The select group of dealers being recognized in the inaugural CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers of 2019 received an average of 4.7 stars out of five.” the statement said. “They are being celebrated for their commitment to building consumer confidence through exceptional service and customer care.”
“These are verified ratings from real consumers,” said Scott Fredericks, CARFAX Vice President of Marketing. “These ratings help other shoppers feel confident about choosing where to take their business. This exclusive group of top-rated dealers is setting the standard for service.”
CARFAX.com has more than a million verified customer reviews, the statement said.
