During Monday’s special meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, the court acknowledged receipt of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department’s 2020 budget. Officials also discussed the recent resolution naming the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” the work the sheriff’s department has done to help improve school safety and its need for new vehicles.
The court unanimously voted to approve the sheriff’s department’s proposed budget, which Jones said included a $300,000 supplement from the court for this fiscal year.
According to Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott, the budget must be submitted to Frankfort by Jan. 15.
“While I’m here, I would like to commend you and the court judge for taking a stand on our Second Amendment and making this a sanctuary county,” Scott said.
Scott said that all his life he was raised as a Democrat and still believes that the Democratic party is for the working people and those who are unable to work and take care of themselves. However, Scott said he doesn’t like to think of himself as a “national Democrat.”
“I’m not for taking people’s guns and I’m not for abortion,” Scott said. “But I want to commend you all for the job that you’re doing. I appreciate what you guys do.”
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said he understands Scott’s beliefs, as he’s “ashamed” of some aspects of the national Democratic party is doing.
“You won’t see a fiscal court hardly anywhere that is as strong on gun rights as this court,” Jones said. “Most of us are conservative on social polices. We’re pro-life, we’re pro-Second Amendment.
One example Jones gave was the “war” over public education here in Kentucky. Jones added that “folks like the former Gov. (Matt Bevin)” have tried to destroy public education and that he is proud of the role the Democrats played in trying to protect education during his time in the Senate.
“Trying to make healthcare more affordable, fighting for the working people,” Jones said. “Those are things historically that Democrats have always stood for and I think a lot of times the national party, now, has gotten away from that.”
Jones said he appreciates the work Scott had the sheriff’s department have done regarding school safety.
“Talking about these people who advocate gun control, what you’ve done working with Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins is we now have a certified police officer in every county school. There aren’t very many counties anywhere that can say that,” Jones said. “The city police and chief (Chris) Edmonds with the mayor and city commission have done the same thing in making sure we have law enforcement officers at our city schools.”
According to Jones, he truly believes the children within the area’s schools are safer because of those efforts and then shifted to the sheriff’s departmet’s need for vehicles.
“We know that you need cruisers and we now that the last administration went to the surplus auction and bought you some surplus vehicles,” Jones said. “This court’s not going to do that. Last year we returned $187,000 in surplus fees that you collected and we are going to try and help you get some new cruisers.”
Jones said he and the court understand the work Scott and his department do and know that they’re are having to spend thousands of dollars a month on maintenance due to some of the older vehicles.
Jones asked Scott if he would hang around after the meeting so that he could meet with Pike County Grant Administrator Sharon Hall and explore what options may be available in terms of grant programs that may be able to help fill the sheriff’s department”s need for new cruisers “pretty quickly.”
Jones even alluded to the possibility of using some of the single county coal severance funds as a match, if necessary, because according to him, law enforcement is an economic development function.
“If you can’t take of the law enforcement need in the county, you’re never going to bring jobs here,” Jones said.
