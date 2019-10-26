The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and the Martin Volunteer Fire Department reported that a Pike County resident died Friday morning in a crash in Floyd County.
The Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed Brandon Maxwell Hunter, 37, of Shelbiana.
The crash occurred on Ky. 2030 in the Little Mud (Printer) area of Harold sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, according to statements issued by both departments.
“Deputies say the vehicle was entering into a curve when it left the roadway, traveled over an embankment and overturned,” the sheriff’s department reported.
The fire department reported that Ky. 2030 was closed for some time after the wreck. Crews were on the scene for about three hours, the department reported.
“The Martin Volunteer Fire Department would like to express our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim involved,” the fire department said in a statement.
Lifeguard Ambulance, Kentucky State Police and the Floyd County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.