A Virginia man was killed in a crash on U.S. 119 at Stone over the weekend.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, Jeremy Gibson, 29, of Haysi, Virginia, was killed when his vehicle collided with another vehicle near the mouth of Pond Creek just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The other vehicle involved in the crash, the statement said, was not moving.
According to the statement, upon troopers’ arrival, it was determined that Gibson was traveling northbound on U.S. 119 when he lost control of his vehicle. Gibson’s vehicle collided with a vehicle which was stopped waiting to make a turn southbound, the statement said.
Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Pike County Deputy Coroner Mike Hall. The driver of the vehicle struck by Gibson’s vehicle was transported to Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson where they were treated for their injuries and released.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and is under the direction of KSP Det. Jason Merlo, who is also reconstructing the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.