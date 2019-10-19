Coal Run awarded more than $57k in discretionary road funds

On Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the City of Coal Run Village will be awarded discretionary road funds for the first time.
Several members of the Coal Run City Commission were joined by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Commissioner of Rural and Municipal Aid Gray Tomblyn II to announce Gov. Matt Bevin has awarded the city more than $57,000 for resurfacing projects on:
• Church Street
• Flora Street
• Mullins Hill
• Arrowhead Estates Court
“When Gov. Bevin appointed me as Commissioner of Rural and Municipal Aid, he mandated me and my office to travel the commonwealth and work with local officials to address the infrastructure needs, and he told me to never be partisan,” Tomblyn said.
Tomblyn recalled a conversation with Gov. Bevin, to which Bevin said “blacktop is black, it’s not red or blue.”
“He said we don’t have Democratic or Republican roads,” Tomblyn said. “We have Kentucky roads for Kentucky people.
“He made it very clear to me when he said, ‘I don’t care who voted for who, who contributed to who, it doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is we’re all Kentuckians,’” he added.
Coal Run Commissioner Trey Deskins said Bevin’s comments were “reassuring to hear” not only from Gov. Bevin, but from “any governor in general.”
Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott said the more than $57,000 will help the city greatly, and he believes that with those funds, the city can continue working towards making its roads safer for everyone.
“I think next year we’ll be able to take care of all the roads that are in need of attention in Coal Run and we wouldn’t have been able to do that without your partnership,” Scott said. “It would have probably taken us two to three years.”
Scott said the city typically allocates anywhere between $50,000 and $60,000 per year for road projects.
“We try not to rely on everybody when we are capable of doing things on our own,” Scott said. “But these things definitely help.”
Tomblyn encouraged the city to continue submitting projects to his office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.