A Pikeville woman was arrested recently after she was allegedly reported as being naked on U.S. 23 gesturing at passing vehicles.
According to court documents, Rhonda Justice, 50, of Red Oak Hill, was arrested the evening of Sept. 6 along U.S. 23-South Mayo Trail in Pikeville. Court documents said Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received several calls regarding a reckless driver. One of the calls, court documents said, reported Justice was “walking in front of vehicles” while “naked.”
According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Matt Branham, Justice was “topless” and “flipping off traffic as they drove by” when he arrived on the scene. Branham wrote that Justice had “the odor of alcohol on her breath.”
Branham wrote that Justice was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Branham wrote that Justice “would not get into the back of” the trooper’s police cruiser and “insisted she had to pee first.” The trooper wrote that Justice then “removed her clothing and urinated while leaning on the guardrail.” He added that “traffic was very heavy during this time of the day and several bystanders (sic) driving by saw Justice topless and pantless (sic) during this event.”
Pikeville Police officers were on the scene, Branham wrote, and were witnesses to Justice’s arrest.
Justice was charged with DUI, first-degree indecent exposure, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and traffic charges. She was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and was released after posting a $2,000, or 10 percent bond.
