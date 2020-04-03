As more people flock outdoors while social distancing, the landscape has changed for many outdoor activities and facilities across Kentucky, following the state’s measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
State and local health officials have urged the public to practice social distancing — keeping a distance of at least 6 feet between themselves and others — because it is one of the most effective methods to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order for all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to in-person services on March 26 in order to ensure that Kentuckians maintain social distancing guidelines. These closures and recommendations have led many people to flock outdoors and seek comfort during the pandemic through engaging in activities like fishing, hiking and biking.
However, Beshear said in Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing that there is an ongoing issue across the state with Kentuckians not practicing good social distancing while engaging in outdoor activities. He urged all Kentuckians to practice social distancing at all times and only travel when necessary in order to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the state’s most vulnerable communities, including older people and people of all ages with underlying health conditions, like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.
“I know it feels like this is all out of our control, but it is actually more in your control than most crises that we face, because your actions, your choices can reduce the spread of the virus,” Beshear said. “We cannot let a beautiful weekend ultimately harm the people around us.”
Many outdoor facilities and parks have closed either some or all of their public facilities and operations in order to protect their employees and protect the public due to people not following social distancing guidelines. These closures have led to many state and local parks struggling financially.
Breaks Interstate Park, for example, announced that it has closed all in-person facilities due to concerns over COVID-19. All indoor facilities and all overnight facilities, including lodge rooms, cabins, cottages and campgrounds, and all restrooms will be closed until April 30. Restaurant and park events will also not take place at the park during this time.The Rhododendron Restaurant and Visitor’s Center are also closed until at least May 1.
Breaks Park Superintendent Austin Bradley said that, unlike other state parks in Kentucky and Virginia, Breaks Park only receives about 15 percent of its funding through taxpayer money, and the bulk of the park’s budget mainly comes from visitor fees, overnight lodging, conference center sales, dining, food service and featured activities.
Because these facilities are now closed, he said, the park has taken a financial hit during this pandemic.
“All of that has had to be cancelled or postponed so we’ve taken an enormous financial hit and have had to furlough four rangers and one administrative person in the park, and I’m including myself among the four rangers,” Bradley said.
Hiking trails, overlooks, river access areas and all park roadways are still open to the public at Breaks Park. Since the closures have been ordered in Kentucky and Virginia, he said, the park has seen an increase in park visitation.
“We have seen a major uptick in park visitation because I assume, for people, there’s just really not much else left open, and both Gov. Beshear and Gov. Northam have allowed parks to remain open because of the mental health and exercise benefits,” Bradley said. “We’ve seen a lot of people fishing, a lot of people hiking, outdoor photography, just a lot of outdoor pursuits that I think people have kind of taken for granted.”
Bradley said the park’s law enforcement rangers are continuing to patrol the park to ensure people are complying with the social distancing health guidelines given by both Beshear and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. Larger groups are being asked to disperse, and he said that people have complied with their requests so far.
The park has become stretched thin, though, Bradley said, in regards to its emergency response due to its financial situation. Last weekend, emergency responders rescued a hiker who was injured on one of the trails. The rescue lasted nearly 10 hours and about 40 responders were needed to help.
To protect park visitors and first responders, the park has closed several of its trails, including the River Trail, the bottom of the Laurel Branch Trail and the Grassy Creek Trail. These trails, he said, provide access to the bottom of the gorge, and the park sees about 80 percent of its injury and lost-hiker incidents on them.
“We’re going to close those in an effort to protect our emergency response personnel by hopefully limiting the number of injuries and folks getting lost,” Bradley said. “There is no way that you can socially distance while carrying somebody on a stretcher. It’s just not possible. We’re not taking the wholesale closure approach yet. We’re just trying to close areas that I guess are contributing to unsafe conditions for rescuers and our guests.”
Bradley asked for park visitors to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines while at the park in order to allow the park to stay open.
“We are trying our best to keep the outdoor areas of the park open because I think they’re going to be extremely important for our local residents to have a place to exercise and clear their minds throughout the course of all this,” Bradley said. “But there are lots of examples of national parks, trail systems, state parks and county parks that have had to close down because people were failing to adhere to the guidelines. We’re really hoping that people will adhere to the guidelines on park property so we’re not put in a position where we might have to close the park in general or even certain areas.”
Bradley recommended that all park visitors come prepared for their outdoor activities in order to protect themselves. Visitors, he said, should bring a map, flashlight and extra water and food rations while at the park. For visitors who are engaging in more physical activities, like rock-climbing and hiking, Bradley encouraged them to know their limitations and “listen to their bodies” to make sure they stay healthy.
He encouraged park visitors to communicate with one another while at the park to ensure that they are safe. For example, he said, visitors who are hiking should communicate with one another about how long they plan to be in the park, how far they plan to hike and where they plan to finish hiking. He said that they should then check in with each other after they finish hiking.
To avoid unnecessary travel, though, Bradley recommended that people not travel long distances to visit Breaks Park or any other state park. He recommended for people to stay within their local communities when engaging in outdoor activities in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
Bradley said the park will continue to stay open for as long as it can in order to help the public during this time.
“Being in nature decreases anxiety and helps people to relax,” Bradley said. “A lot of the places where people may normally hang out have been closed, and we just think it would be very bad for the mental health of our surrounding communities if outdoor areas also closed as well. We’re staying open as long as we can kind of as a public service.”
For the latest information about the Breaks Interstate Park’s response to COVID-19, visit the “Breaks Interstate Park” public Facebook page or visit, http://www.breakspark.com/park-information-hours/covid-19-update/
Breaks Interstate Park is one of 45 state parks across Kentucky. The “Kentucky State Parks” public Facebook page, which represents the park system, released a statement about statewide changes to the parks’ operations.
All group events and park events at the parks are cancelled until April 30. All state park playgrounds, historic homes, museums and gift shops are closed until further notice. Food service will be limited to carryout at most parks. No seating will be available in the dining rooms at the parks’ 17 restaurants. Lounges and bars are closed.
All 17 lodges and cottages have remained open, as well as all state park campgrounds, marinas and hiking trails, and state park golf courses.
For the latest information about Kentucky State Parks’ response to COVID-19, visit, https://parks.ky.gov/covid-19-information.
Although many parks face closure for either some or all of their facilities, fishing and hunting for 2020 are still open per statewide seasons/regulations, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Open air sites, like public lakes and streams and wildlife management areas, remain open. Sgt. Robbie Spears, Pike County’s Conservation Officer, said that nothing has been closed or cancelled through the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
However, if any members of the public are interested in hunting or fishing, he recommended that they avoid gathering into groups of 10 or more people in order to prevent the potential spread of the virus. He also recommended for people to only use their own supplies, and he said fishers may need to get creative with bait if they are trying to avoid stores due to concerns about the virus.
“If you’re going hunting with people, you’re gonna want to do it with just the people that’s in your household,” Spears said. “We don’t want you to gather up and get in your normal big hunting groups because once again we’re back to not social distancing and getting in a crowd. The biggest concern we’re having right now is we love seeing people out fishing. Yet, we’re having these really big fishing tournaments where all day everybody’s separated, and then they come to the time to weigh in for the tournament and everybody congregates back together.”
Licenses and permits to fish and hunt are required as usual. Beshear extended boat registration for 90 days, Spears said, and it may be renewed at county clerks offices by mail or drop-box. State offices and facilities for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are closed to in-person contact with the public until further notice. For more information about the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, call, (800) 858-1549, email, Info.Center@ky.gov, or visit the department’s website at, https://fw.ky.gov.
For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For the full list of Gov. Andy Beshear’s actions to address the spread of COVID-19, visit, governor.ky.gov/covid19.
For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com/v4i/.
Kentuckians can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.
