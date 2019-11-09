During a recent Mountain Water District water loss committee meeting, general manager Roy Sawyers updated officials on the district’s water loss for the month of September.
According to Sawyers, utilizing the the MWD form, water loss for Sept. is 20.53 percent and 22.25 percent average for the year to date. He added that utilizing the Public Service Commission form, water loss for the month of July was 35.20 percent, with a average of 36.95 percent for the year to date.
“The district has heard from the Kentucky Rural Water Association that the current PSC form may move in the direction of of utilizing the AWWA (American Water Works Association) water audit software program,” Sawyers said. “This will allow a district to load their system distribution and infrastructure information into the program, which produces a score based upon the water distribution systems parameters.”
According to Sawyers, the district would benefit from the proposed scoring system, as to allow the PSC to better understand the difficulty of reaching the benchmark of 15 percent water loss.
