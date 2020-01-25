Recently Pikeville Medical Center announced it has finally received approval for its certificate of need, which the hospital had submitted in Aug. 2019, in order to increase the number of beds in the Neonatal Intensive Unit from 8 to 16.
According to a statement, with PMC doubling the size of its NICU it will allow the hospital to treat more babies, while also helping PMC transition to a level two Advanced Care NICU. That designation allows hospital physicians and staff to care for babies born at a earlier age.
“This is something that our area and region needs,” said PMC Director of Children and Women’s Services Blevins. “We have the capability to be able to take care of younger babies and now we’re able to do that, so it’s very exciting. We’ll be able to keep our babies closer to home now.”
Previously, babies who were born sooner than 32 weeks were transferred to a higher-level facility. However, the PMC NICU will now be able to care for babies born as early as 28 weeks, while also being able to treat babies with lower birth weight than before.
“This is exciting news for our region,” said PMC Neonatologist Todd Hableton, M.D. “We will now be able to keep babies closer to their families, easing emotional and financial burdens. This will allow some families to see their babies every day instead of once a week or even longer.”
According to the statement, hospital officials stress the importance of carefully choosing a hospital when facing a medical issue.
“You don’t always know that a baby is going to to require specialized care before you give birth,” Blevins said. “Our labor and delivery department has state-of-the-art equipment, our physicians are excellent and now we can treat babies born as early as 29 weeks. Having a level two NICU is very important when you are deciding where you want to deliver a baby.”
For more information on PMC’s Women’s and Children’s Services, go to www.pikevillehospital.org.
