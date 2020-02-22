Stacy Stepp of Pikeville has achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a career milestone that offers the opportunity to share innovative ideas and best practices with other leading financial professional members, according to a statement.
The statement said membership in MDRT is a “highly-recognized mark of excellence and limited to only the most successful in the financial services profession. This places Stepp among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry.”
Members are provided career-shaping resources to better communicate and serve clients, as well as opportunities to broaden professional development, the statement said. The exchange of ideas at MDRT Meetings helps members gain new and unique insights to better serve clients’ individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but also to cutting-edge strategies, the statement said.
“For nearly nine decades MDRT has delivered access to innovative ideas to motivate members and help them refine their skills,” said MDRT President Jim Pittman, CLU, CFP. “MDRT is committed to helping our members achieve inspired growth and personal success.”
The statement said MDRT’s culture motivates the best in the business to share innovative ideas, concepts and techniques with each other. The exclusive tools and resources members obtain through membership help them to better guide their clients to beneficial solutions and provide their clients’ the greatest service.
For more information contact Stacy Stepp at, (606) 422-9817, or, stacy.stepp@transamericanetwork.com.
