On Monday, Pike County Treasurer Frankie Stacy informed the Pike County Fiscal court that it had received its audit report for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, which he said was a drastic improvement from the previous year’s report.
During a special meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, Stacy said the court had received its audit report for the 2018-19 fiscal year. Of the report, Stacy added that there were only three comments from the auditor, indicating issues which have since been corrected.
According to Stacy, two of the comments were pertaining to how the court’s debt was booked within the budget, which he said has since been booked correctly.
The final comment was pertaining to the Pike County Detention Center’s failure to properly reconcile its Inmate Trust Account, something which Stacy said has also been changed.
“This year’s budget was a drastic improvement from last year’s, which had 12 comments,” Stacy said.
The financial history from the past administrations of the fiscal court has been well-documented and Stacy said it was a large job correcting all the issues in the Finance department and treasurer’s office. However, Stacy added that he received a lot of help during that time and is happy that the comments pertaining to the court’s budget was minimal, as opposed to the number of material findings from the 2017-2018 fiscal year audit report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.