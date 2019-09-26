Southeast Kentucky Chamber receives two awards at annual conference

The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce received two awards during the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives annual conference held in Frankfort on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The Southeast Kentucky Chamber received the KCCE Excellence Awards in two categories – Excellence in Social Media and Excellence in E-News Communications.
“It is an honor for our staff to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the more than 500 businesses we serve,” said Jordan Gibson, president and CEO of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber. “The chamber’s mission is to be a light for our businesses and communities and to keep them connected. These awards help to show that we are fulfilling that mission.”
The KCCE Excellence Awards pay tribute to local chambers of commerce in areas of operational excellence including membership growth and retention, website, social media, special publication and newsletter communications, and special events. The awards ceremony was held at The Elizabeth in Frankfort on Thursday evening.
“It’s great to be recognized for the work we are doing daily and for trying new things with our communications,” said Josh Little, the chamber’s director of operations. “We want the community and our business members to know that we are always available to them and are trying to stay connected with what they are doing.”
For more information about the chamber, visit them online at, www.sekchamber.com, or call, (606) 432-5504.
