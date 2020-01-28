Morehead State University’s The Little Company is bringing its main-stage production to the foothills of Appalachia, Pikeville and Prestonsburg, this February.
The Little Company, a touring troupe through MSU’s theater program, will perform its student-led play, “This is My Heart for You,” at the Mountain Arts Center on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and the Appalachian Center for the Arts on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
The play was written by Kentucky author and Laurel County native Silas House, and it tells the story of a small Appalachian town that is rocked by a local incident where two men are kicked out of a public pool after being perceived as gay.
“The show is about love, acceptance and finding your place in the world,” said Caleb Lunsford, an MSU senior who plays “Jesse” in the show. “It’s a story told about an Appalachian town through the lens of Appalachia and the people that live there, which isn’t how stories about Appalachia are usually told.”
The Little Company, which is led by director Octavia Biggs-Fleck, is designed to perform plays for schools in the state, with an emphasis on MSU’s service region. The troupe visits up to 100 schools every year, performing for 15,000 to 30,000 students, according to MSU.
The company performed the play as its main-stage production in November. Lunsford said the company typically condenses its main-stage production for its tours every year, and this is the first year that it will be performing its whole main-stage production on a tour. Lunsford said he and all the cast and crew involved in the show were excited to perform the show for cities in Appalachia.
“It’s a show that we all care about, and we hope that the audience will come see it and care about it, too,” Lunsford said.
Tickets are $5, and they can be purchased at the door or reserved. The Mountain Arts Center is located at 50 Hal Rogers Drive, and the App is located at 218 Second Street. To reserve tickets, call the Mountain Arts Center at, (606)889-9125, or the App at, (606)262-4004.
