Harold P. Voyles,a former Pikeville resident, will be signing his new book “Crooked Creek” at the Pike County Public Library located at 126 Lee Avenue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Voyles is also the author of “Appalachian Sketches,” a book of poetry, and “Shadow of a Man,” a play about an Appalachian mountain preacher.
Voyles was raised at Lynch in Harlan County, once one of the largest mining camps in America, boasting a population of 10,000 after World War II. Today, the population is about 700. Voyles worked for U.S. Steel Corp., primarily as a roofbolter, using a pneumatic drill that veteran miners called the widowmaker. He later worked for Robert Coal Company in Sydney.
Although Voyles endured the boom and bust cycle of the coal industry several times, he always returned to the coalfields believing good times were back for good. However, the last time Voyles left Kentucky he swore he would never look back.
Voyles moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida, where he resided for more than 30 years, yet he still called Kentucky home. He noted it is difficult for Floridians, many whom are from elsewhere, to understand the pull that Kentucky has on people from Appalachia.
“If the mine where I worked hadn’t closed, I’d never left Kentucky. But over the years, I’d grown fond of living indoors. To continue doing so, I had to find work elsewhere,” Voyles said.
Following the book signing, Voyles will be guest speaker for the Genealogy MeetUp group from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting, which is held on the first and third Friday of each month is always open to the public.
Voyles will talk about life as a miner and his recently published novel, “Crooked Creek.”
Copies of “Crooked Creek” can be purchased at the meeting for $15 or by contacting the author at, hpvoyles@comcast.net
