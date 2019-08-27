A man who was convicted more than a decade-and-a-half ago in the death of a mother and her unborn child in a DUI-related crash has died from injuries suffered in a recent crash.
Kentucky State Police Post 9 spokesperson Trooper William Petry told the News-Express that Charles Christopher Morris Jr., 47, of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, died Saturday at Pikeville Medical Center from apparent injuries suffered in a crash 10 days before. Petry said Morris was involved in a single-vehicle rollover collision on U.S. 119 just after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason McClellan, who responded to the crash, told the News-Express that Morris overturned his 2015 GMC Terrain SUV just past the Canada-Hatfield exit on U.S. 119. He said Morris was traveling southbound when he lost control of the vehicle after entering the dirt on the shoulder of the highway.
“There were no other vehicles or property damaged in the wreck,” McClellan said.
McClellan said the
investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Morris was convicted in the 2001 death of 22-year-old Veronica Jane Thornsbury, who was en route to then-Pikeville Methodist Hospital to give birth to her second child, a full-term baby daughter, Haley Natosha Thornsbury. Morris drove through a stop light and crashed into the Thornsburys’ vehicle, driven by husband and father Troy Thornsbury, causing the deaths of the mother and child. Initially charged with two counts of murder, Morris eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of first-degree assault and was sentenced to concurrent 10-year prison terms on each count. He served less than seven years before being released on parole in July 2008.
Morris was also convicted on a DUI charge in relation to the crash with the Thornsburys.
Morris was arrested on a new DUI charge in May after driving his vehicle into a ditch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.