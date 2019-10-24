The father of one of the candidates seeking election as Pike County Family Court judge has been charged with stealing a political campaign sign from his son’s opponent.
According to court documents, Jimmy Hamilton, 68, of East Shelbiana Road, Pikeville was charged with a misdemeanor count of theft related to an incident which allegedly occurred at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 6 near Walmart in Pikeville. According to a criminal complaint summons filed in Pike District Court by Pikeville Police Officer Chad Branham, Jimmy Hamilton is accused of taking down and stealing a campaign sign belonging to current Pike Family Court Judge Kent Varney. Jimmy Hamilton is the father of Justin Cory Hamilton, against whom Varney is seeking election in next month’s general election after having been appointed to the bench earlier this year.
According to the summons, the sign in question was taken from across the railroad tracks at the intersection of Cassidy Boulevard and Thompson Road in Pikeville. A witness to the incident, the summons said, told police he saw Jimmy Hamilton “face to face” during the course of the theft and that the elder Hamilton had a campaign sign sticking out of the bed of his truck. Officer Branham wrote in the summons that video surveillance footage from nearby Food City “did show a vehicle in the area of the sign during the time frame the witness gave.”
“It does appear a white sign comes down during the time frame also while the vehicle was sitting there,” the summons said. “The victim, Kent Varney, confirmed he did have a sign in that spot and that it was missing.”
Jimmy Hamilton is due in Pike District Court on Nov. 13 to answer to the charge.
Justin Hamilton told the News-Express that the accusation against his father is baseless and the situation is one fabricated by Varney and his campaign in an attempt to gain an edge in the close race which will conclude Nov. 5.
“In my honest opinion, I believe it’s a big publicity stunt because my supporters have been so active ... talking about all my signs being taken down,” Hamilton said. “They’ve waited until the 11th hour here to concoct something up for their own political gain.”
Hamilton said he has had several signs, including a 16-foot sign, taken down at the exact location where Varney’s sign was allegedly taken over the course of the campaign.
“I think this is another tactic they’re using for political gain, but I’ll show good faith and I’ll go put one back up for him,” he said. “And I’ll put another one of mine right beside it, and we’ll see how long they stay up again.”
Justin Hamilton said he had permission from the owner of the property on which his and Varney’s campaign signs had sat to place a sign at that location. He alleged that Varney did not have permission. Justin Hamilton also said the sign taken down by his father was one for failed Republican governor candidate Robert Goforth, who lost in his bid to oust Gov. Matt Bevin in the May primary. Justin Hamilton said his father had permission to take down the Goforth sign and put up one of his own, and that his father never tampered with a Varney campaign sign.
Justin Hamilton said his 16-foot sign was stolen from that location in July. He questioned why his father would only now attempt to remove a Varney sign in a retaliatory act.
“Look how long Kent Varney’s sign has stayed up there,” Justin Hamilton said. “It’s stayed up there since July, nobody’s touched it. Why would dad ... wait until now to go do it? Why wouldn’t he have done it in August if he was looking for revenge? Why would he do it now? He didn’t. They waited until now, perfect timing. They waited until now to make it look like an issue.”
Justin Hamilton said he believes Varney’s campaign has been attempting to “bait” his own campaign into breaking the law.
“My opponent has been trying to bait me into stealing his signs and we didn’t do it,” he said. “So he fabricated a story of my dad stealing a sign because they were running out of time.”
In a statement issued to the News-Express, Varney declined to directly respond to Hamilton’s allegations.
“I do not feel my opponent’s statement deserves a response, as he managed to both falsely accuse me and fail to show regret for the allegations made by law enforcement against his father working in the interest of his campaign,” Varney said the statement, delivered through a campaign representative. “The families of Pike County deserve more from a Family Court judge.”
Varney added that he has faith in law enforcement and the judicial system.
“However, two things need to be made absolutely clear: One, I have complete faith in our hardworking law enforcement officers and our judicial system to charge those engaging in criminal behavior and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law regardless of campaign affiliation,” Varney said in the statement. “Second, as the old verse goes, ‘What is done in the dark will be brought to the light.’”
Hamilton was the top vote-getter in the May primary, garnered nearly 41 percent of the vote, while Varney took in nearly 35 percent, leading to a runoff to decide who will serve as Pike County’s Family Court judge.
Hamilton and Varney bested Robert Lee Chaney and Eugene Sisco in the primary.
