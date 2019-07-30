On Tuesday, the Pike County Fiscal Court gave the first reading of a proposed road ordinance that could prevent the court from continuing to spend substantial amounts of money in order to repair county roads that are damaged due to improper drains being installed by residents.
“One of the biggest problems we’ve had, in terms of storm damage to county roads is due to improperly installed-drains or improperly-sized drains,” Jones said. “Individuals who have a driveway or create a driveway that abuts a county road and they put in a drain that’s too small or improperly installed and then when you have a heavy rain, then you end up with substantial damage to a county road.”
According to Jones, Pike County Road Supervisor Fabian Little has spoken to a number of other county road supervisors in order to figure out how they were handling dilemmas such as those.
“We looked at what other
counties were doing on this,” Jones said. “And we talked to Rich Ornstein, who is an attorney with the Kentucky Association of Counties, and we’re trying to find a way to save money long-term by preventing this kind of damage.”
Jones said, the fiscal court is charged with the responsibility of maintaining roads that are adopted into the county road system and the court spends substantial amounts of money yearly to repair damages to county roads due to improper drain installations. He added that in order to save “scarce county resources” and prevent any damages that may result in the improper installations, the county road department may assist private landowners in the installation or cleaning of drains that abut roads that are adopted into the county.
In order for the road department to assist in the installation, Jones said the landowner must purchase the necessary materials needed, and the drain must be approved by Little, as well as Pike County Flood plane coordinator Jimmy Kiser. He added that any landowner who installs or maintains a drain that abuts a county road and is improperly installed or sized, shall be responsible for all costs associated with any damage cost to a county road.
“This will be in order at the next fiscal court meeting and it will hopefully save us money in the long-term,” Jones said.
Little said that this issue is something about which he’s had concerns for some time now and he believes that this ordinance will help save the taxpayers money, as far as the road department is concerned.
