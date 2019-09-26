The Pike County Health Department named its new director during a meeting last week.
During a recent special meeting of the Pike County Health Department board, the board announced Tammy Riley would be filling its director position with an expected start date of Oct. 7. The board began its search for a new director last month.
Cindy Hamilton had been serving as the interim director of the health department and has done a tremendous job in moving the department forward, according to one health department employee.
Riley said she is very excited for this opportunity and is ready to give “120 percent.”
“I want to thank you all for this opportunity,” Riley said. “I’m up for the challenge and I look forward to working with the employees, the board and local government, as we continue to progress the health department.”
