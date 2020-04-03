With the recent world-wide pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus, restrictions have been placed on businesses, many of which have had to close or at the very least adapt to and make changes due to the state of the world in which we are currently living.
There have been a number of locally-owned businesses here in Pike County that have been affected due to guidelines laid down at the local, state and federal level.
Only businesses that have been deemed “essential services” have been allowed to remain open while those which aren’t have been forced to close its doors until further notice.Each local owner has had to deal with different aspects to their respective business, but there is still hope for better days on the horizon.
Dr. Joshua Leonard DMD, of South Williamson, operates a dentist office located inside of ARH in South Williamson and said that he’s been limited to only providing emergency services.
“The only things we are treating at this time are infections and pain,” Leonard said. “So, obviously it has affected our practice greatly, along with ever other dental practice. We are definitely not alone.”
According to Leonard, his office is only seeing a small fraction of normal traffic, so business has been affected greatly. However, Leonard is confident that better days will come forward, despite the downward turn in business due to the pandemic.
“We will be back soon everyone just need to heed the governors words and social distant stay home we possible and we will get through this,” Leonard said.
Jeff Coleman, of Pikeville, owner of City Tire and Auto located in Pikeville said that, as the response progress, business has began to slow down.
According to Coleman, people are only getting tires and other items that they only need or have to have done.
“We’ve been very blessed to stay steady with brakes, exhaust work and front end repairs,” Coleman said.
According to him, the auto repair shop has placed tape marks at 6-foot intervals throughout the garage, and has installed signage instructing individuals to “stop” and not enter if sick. Coleman also added that waiting area chairs have been placed 6 feet apart.
“We are working our customers out as fast as we can to make a short wait and, if you need a lot of work, that may take a longer time we recommend dropping off, we are offering to take customers back home or to their work place as needed,” Coleman said. “This, too, will pass soon. We would like to thank all of customers who believe in us and trust us with their automotive needs. We have to put our trust in God and he will get us thru this.”
Josh Sanders, of Elkhorn City, who owns Time-out Pizza, a small restaurant and arcade located in Elkhorn City, said that, while his restaurant has been able to remain open, changes have definitely had to be made.
According to Sanders, the dining room has been closed down, but the business has continued to offer deliveries, as well as curbside service to try and maintain social distancing standards. However, although Sander said he is blessed to remain open, these times have put a strain on the business.
“I’m trying to run it the best and safest way possible, but it is getting exhausting for the employees and myself due to the demand,” he said.
Although there are many businesses that have been blessed to remain open, allowing those owners and employees to provide for themselves and their families, some individuals have not been as lucky. Sabrina Coleman, of Stopover, is a small business owner who has run the Town and Country Beauty Salon in downtown Pikeville since 2015. On March 17, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all hair salons, nail salons and spas to cease their operations by 5 p.m. on March 18 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The order included all public-facing businesses that encourage public congregation or that, by their nature, cannot comply with social distancing guidelines, including entertainment and recreational facilities, community and recreation centers, gyms and exercise facilities, concert venues, theaters and sporting event facilities.
Coleman said she was devastated after an employee told her the news the day the order was issued. She quickly called her clients, trying to reschedule their appointments for that evening and the following morning before the shop had to be closed. Once all of her clients left by 5 p.m., Coleman said, she sat in her salon and cried.
“I was lost in a sense,” Coleman said. “I didn’t know what to do. My life changed in a matter of hours. I sat there and thought about the ladies that work at our salon. I had no answers for them and no help to offer. That’s the worst feeling to have for the people who are like your family.”
Coleman now works part-time at Food City while her salon is closed in order to pay her bills, but her work hours are more inconsistent than they were when she worked at her salon for at least 60 hours during a typical week. She said that her income has substantially decreased, making it difficult to pay the shop’s bills.
While receiving some relief from her landlord and bank while trying to make her rent and other payments, she said, she has faced difficulties when applying for small business loans. She found she was not eligible for forgivable small business loans because all of her employees at the salon are independent contractors, but she plans to apply for other loans in order to keep her salon afloat. She and her salon employees have filed for unemployment, but she said many of them do not know yet if they have been accepted. One of her employees, she said, got denied.
“I have cried for days, and I’m more stressed than ever,” Coleman said. “I hate the fact that my girls can’t work when they have children at home and bills to pay. I’m getting to the point now where every time I see a new link for help, I know there’s gonna be a catch to it that makes me not eligible. I’ve followed all the instructions, but the stuff they say is out there to help small businesses like mine keeps falling through for me, so I’m really struggling with finding any positives right now.”
Although she understands why her business was ordered to close, Coleman said, it has been hard to lose her financial security and her employees and clients, who she calls her “shop family,” in such a short amount of time. Coleman said, though, her faith has helped her find comfort during this situation.
“My clients are like family,” Coleman said. “I actually see them more than I see my family because I’ll admit I work too much. I respect the decision made for safety, but that doesn’t change what we’re all losing. I’ll continue to apply for everything in hopes that I can save my business and provide a place for our shop family to come back to, but these are sad and scary times. All we have is prayer, hope and God’s grace.”
Staff Writer Nicole Ziege contributed to this report.
