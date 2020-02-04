Over the weekend wrestling made its way into Eastern Kentucky and made quite an impression.
The Appalachian Wireless Arena played host to the 2020 Kentucky State Wrestling Championships from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, and officials with the arena said the event was not just a success for the facility, but also for the community.
“They were very pleased with everything, from the staff, the town, basically everything, and I think once they got here I think there was some apprehension until they saw what we had to offer,” said Larry Miller, assistant general manager of the Appalachian Wireless Arena. “Most of the people from out west were expecting some rinky-dink high school gym or something and they ended up being in an arena and were very impressed.”
The event spanned over three days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and played host to middle school and youth wrestlers from all across the state of Kentucky.
Approximately 500 middle school athletes competed on Saturday while more than 1,400 took part in the festivities on Sunday.
“We were hearing from some of the participants that them and their families were staying as far as 60 minutes out (from Pikeville)” Miller stated.
This was due to the hotels/motels in Pike County being booked completely.
But booking a hotel seemed to be a difficult task in surrounding counties as well.
“Coach Matney (Johnson Central coach Jim Matney), we spoke and he was very tickled that most of the hotels in Johnson County were full, people even told us that they were staying in hotels in Virginia.” Miller said.
The tournament brought in revenue for not just Pike County, but surrounding counties as well. Miller said that has encouraged the facility to consider hosting more events of this type.
“We are looking to do at least four events like this a year,” Miller said. “Pike County has 700 hotel rooms and the average cost of those rooms from lowest to highest is about $100 a piece, so if you look at the three days visitors stayed within just Pike County, you’re looking at $207,000 in just a weekend for one event, and that’s not counting what local restaurants made.”
Eastern Kentucky has more to gain from spectacles such as this one and at the rate the sport of wresting is growing at a state level within Kentucky Miller and the rest of the management at the Appalachian Wireless Arena are looking to utilize the popularity the sport is bringing with it for the betterment of Eastern Kentucky.
“I think that we are on to something and did it by accident, but it’s a wonderful thing we have gotten into and we need to roll with it” Miller said “(General Manager) Paul Bowles and myself are trying to help the community and Eastern Kentucky as a whole, and, if you guys are patient, I’m sure there will be bigger and better things to come, Paul Bowles is an amazing person and really knows how to schedule concerts, and I’m going to take the athletic side and run with it, so you guys just hold on and we will see what we can do.”
