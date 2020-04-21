Due to high winds and rain which occurred throughout Eastern Kentucky last week, elevator services for a local apartment building experienced technical difficulties which have raised concerns for its residents.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said that received some phone calls from residents of the Carl D. Perkins building at Robinson Creek, or who have family that lives inside the complex, who informed them of the elevators being out of service.
Jones said upon hearing about the issue, he became concerned over those residents who may have physical disabilities who may not have a way to exit the complex in case of an emergency.
He said his office reached out to the State Fire Marshal’s Office in order to have them go out and inspect the issue, and to his knowledge, the elevator was repaired, but one of the two in the building is still down.
According to Kevin McKee, president of Rose Community Management, the company which owns the building, the power outage, which rendered the elevator nonoperational, occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on April 12. Rose Community Management became aware of the the elevator being down the next day.
McKee said a repair company came out to the complex on the morning of April 13 and, after several hours of working, the elevator was repaired. However, McKee said that the elevator broke down again the following day, before finally being repaired a second time on April 16.
According to McKee, during the elevator repairs, staff took several measures in order to aid residents. He said staff reached out to residents with known medical needs, delivered oxygen tanks from home medical suppliers to residents’ apartments and also delivered groceries and home delivered meals to residents. He added that staff called approximately 40 residents per day in order to update them on the status of the elevator and also inquire if they had any needs.
“We care deeply for the health and safety our residents,” Mckee said in a statement. “Our managers were already calling residents regularly to check on them due to the pandemic and increased these calls to address residents’ needs while repairs were being made. Management did everything in its power with multiple elevator repair companies to restore elevator service to residents and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”
According to Jones, if the elevator isn’t fixed in timely manner and there are any complications in getting the issue resolved, his office will be getting in touch with officials to look into the matter.
McKee said in a statement April 20 that two technicians were expected to be at the facility April 21 and April 22 to finish trouble shooting the issue and, after that, a proposal will be submitted regarding the technicians recommendations. McKee added that once that proposal is submitted, the company will then make a decision on a “long-term solution” for the elevator.
