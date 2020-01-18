Indictments were handed down last week by a Pike grand jury against three separate individuals, charging them with promoting contraband while being confined in the Pike County Detention Center.
Pike County Jailer Brian Morris said he and his staff are always trying to combat contraband and have recently already increased efforts to deter the movement of forbidden items and substances inside the jail.
“It doesn’t matter who the jailer is, combating the promotion of contraband within the jail will always be an on-going fight,” Morris said. “The jailers who came before me, and I know myself, have tried very hard to fight this issue. However, it doesn’t matter what rules or procedures you change because those individuals who want to smuggle substances or items in will always evolve or adapt the way they operate.”
Morris said that can make things difficult, but never deters he or his staff from always exploring new ways to combat the problem. According to him, one thing the jail has attempted to do is “control more variables.” Some examples, he said were the recent decisions to take laundry duties out the inmate’s hands and some changes to the layout of the facility in an attempt to cut down movement within the jail.
Another recent move the jail made was its implementation of its video visitation program, which Morris said will also help cut down movement inside the jail, which, in turn, will cut down on the amount of contraband that could possibly enter.
Those indicted by the grand jury on promoting contraband charges last week included:
• Jessica Gibson, 36, of Carter Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and being a second-degree persistent offender.
• Aaron Grant, 30, of Peter Street, Williamson, West Virginia, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband.
• Brandon Wheeler, 42, of Cedar Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and DUI.
Morris said the jail will continue to explore progressive ways in combatting the promotion of contraband from inside the jail.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
