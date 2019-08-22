An audit report issued by State Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon’s Office indicated that Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott was overpaid in 2018, but that he has repaid the county.
According to the report, Scott was paid a total of $116,104 in 2018 while the maximum allowable salary for a sheriff in Kentucky, as set by the state Department for Local Government, is $115,839. That resulted in Scott being overpaid by $265.
According to the report, Scott’s office responded to the finding by saying that the sheriff’s office’s bookkeeper had been advised to reimburse Scott for two payrolls relating to an annual salary increase, which was later determined to be erroneous and he should have been reimbursed for one payroll.
The error was corrected and Scott, the report said, reimbursed the budget for the overpayment.
The audit was part of an annual examination, required by law, for each county sheriff in Kentucky and examined Scott’s fee account used to operate his office. The audit is one of two conducted each year for sheriff’s in Kentucky, the other being an audit of the tax accounts of sheriffs in the state.
The audit report for Scott’s fee account cited no other findings or exceptions.
