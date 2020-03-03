A Jenkins man was arrested Monday morning on several felony charges, including unlawful imprisonment and rape after, Kentucky State Police said, a woman charged that he had assaulted her and held her against her will.
According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning, KSP Post 9 in Pikeville received a call reporting an assault at Virgie.
Upon arrival, Trooper Bailey Combs wrote, he made contact with the victim, who stated she had gotten out of the house to let the dog out and had taken the opportunity to call KSP.
“She stated she had been assaulted in the early morning hours of this date,” Combs wrote in the citation. “She also advised she had tried to leave multiple times in the night, but she was held against her will, with threats of being killed.”
Combs wrote that the victim told officers that the suspect, Robert C. Caldwell, 34, of Beefhide Creek, had hit her multiple times and dragged her by her shirt collar and pants leg through the house and to a back bedroom away from the only possible exit from the residence.
The victim said Caldwell injected her with an unknown substance by needle in her left arm and began to rape and sodomize her, the citation said. The victim, Combs wrote, told the troopers she told Caldwell to stop, but she could not get him to stop, nor could she get free.
While troopers were talking with the victim, the citation said, Caldwell was seen driving in a vehicle and was stopped and apprehended. Caldwell, the citation said, told troopers that nothing had occurred but that he and the victim had consensual sex.
Caldwell was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of fourth-degree assault, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
