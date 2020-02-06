House Democratic Caucus Whip Angie Hatton has announced that she is strengthening her legislation that seeks to keep these rates reasonable.
Currently, her House Bill 126, which she filed on Jan. 7, would give the Public Service Commission authority to order rate reviews every five years if a state-regulated utility does not take that step. This bill also calls on PSC to consider affordability when deciding whether to approve any rate increase requested by these same utilities.
Under the changes, that bill will additionally require that the utilities perform a management audit before asking PSC for a rate increase.
“Together, these three things will go a long way toward making sure that customers are not hit with massive increases like we saw just last week in Knott County,” Hatton said. “There, the 3,000 customer of the Knott County Water and Sewer District learned that their water rates will go up 45 percent immediately and by another 15 percent a year from now. This will also undoubtedly have an impact on my constituents in Letcher County as well as those who live and work in Hindman, since they buy water from this utility.”
In a press release announcing the rate increase, the PSC indicated it had little choice in this case, because the utility hasn’t sought a rate adjustment since 2003 despite a growing list of needed repairs and upgrades. In addition, the PSC also reported that the utility’s board members had secretly granted themselves full health insurance benefits, at a three-year cost of $133,000.
“We need to make sure utilities are following well-established practices so customers can be sure they’re getting the best service at the proper price,” said Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson of Lexington, who is the bill’s prime cosponsor and who is a Knott County native. “The three-part plan that Rep. Hatton’s and my bill calls for — regular rate reviews, allowing PSC to consider affordability and management audits before a rate-increase request — will go a long way toward keeping our utilities strong and their services affordable in the years ahead.”
In its press release last week, the PSC noted that it was not uncommon for utilities to hold off rate-increase requests for years. A Nov. 2019 report by the state agency found that this was “a major contributor” to the significant structural problems that many utilities now face.
“Like anything else, if you ignore a problem long enough, it will eventually cost you,” Rep. Hatton said. “In this situation, unfortunately, the customers are the one who pays the full price. They’re left with inferior service and, ultimately, sky-high rate increases to make up the difference. My bill will go a long way toward making sure things like this don’t happen again.”
Her legislation will be considered during the current legislative session of the General Assembly, which will wrap up its work by April 15.
