A U.S. magistrate judge will decide whether a Louisville man who prosecutors identified this week as a “pound source” of methamphetamine for the area will remain in jail pending his trial on charges linked to an alleged methamphetamine conspiracy.
Ivory Lee “D” Dean III, 33, appeared in U.S. District Court in Pikeville Thursday for a detention hearing linked to the case filed against him late last month charging him with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
During the hearing, in which Assistant U.S. Attorney W. Samuel Dotson argued that Dean should remain in jail, testimony from a FBI task force agent indicated Dean may have had a large role in the methamphetamine trade in the area. That is also in addition to court filings linking the Dean case to two other cases against alleged Pike County meth traffickers.
According to the testimony, Dean was responsible for pounds of methamphetamine and quantities of heroin being trafficked in Pike County.
Dean was indicted in September along with six others, mostly Pike County residents, in connection with the conspiracy which the indictment said was responsible for 500 grams or more of the drug being distributed.
However, a filing in the case indicates that it is linked to two earlier filed federal indictments. One was filed in May against John Curtis Maynard, 33, of Jonancy, linked to a traffic stop on Dec. 31 in Salyersville in which Maynard was a passenger.
“During a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately 40 ounces of suspected methamphetamine,” the agent wrote in the affidavit, adding a revolver and ammunition were also found during the search.
Maynard told Haney and two KSP Post 9 detectives that he had paid an individual in Louisville $14,000 for the meth earlier in the day and admitted he was en route to Pike County to sell the drug.
“Maynard advised that he had made this same trip and transaction several times in the past two weeks,” the agent wrote.
During the hearing Thursday, Dalrymple testified that evidence indicates that Dean and Maynard purchased several guns together at a gun show in Louisville. Some of those guns, he testified, have not been recovered.
The filing also linked the new case to an indictment filed in July against Johnny E. Varney, 44, of Lovely and Sherry Williamson, age and address unavailable, who were both indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute the drug.
The indictment charges that between November and December, in Pike County, Varney and Williamson conspired together and with others to knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
In connection with the conspiracy, the indictment charges, it was agreed upon or reasonably foreseeable that Williamson would be responsible for the distribution of at least 50 grams of the drug, and Varney would be responsible for the distribution of at least 500 grams of the drug.
On Dec. 12, the indictment charges, Varney and Williamson were found to possess 50 grams or more of the drug.
Dalrymple also testified Thursday that Dean’s criminal record had caused confusion. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Dean, who it appeared had little criminal history, actually had two felony convictions. Those convictions, he testified, resulted in Dean serving time in prison, but were all under the name Mark Dean, not Ivory Dean.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Ed Atkins told both Dotson and Dean’s attorney, Patrick O’Neill, of Jackson, that he would rule later on whether Dean should remain in jail awaiting trial. A co-defendant, Lois Spears, 25, of Rainbow Lane, Pikeville, was ordered held until she can be transported back to the drug rehabilitation program she was in when arrested in connection with the case, after which she will remain on conditional release awaiting trial.
The trial in the case is currently scheduled for Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.