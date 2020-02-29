On Thursday, multiple county fire departments reacted to a fire at the former McCoy Elkhorn, coal company’s now-abandoned mining office in Kimper, which resulted in one firefighter suffering burn due to activities on scene.
According to Kimper Fire Chief Troy Hunt, a member of the Kimper fire department was on his way to training when he was notified of the fire. Hunt said that the firefighter believed someone was trapped inside the building.
“He opened the door, at that that time, he noticed heavy smoke and fire,” Hunt said. “He notified the Kimper Fire Department and they responded.”
According to Hunt, the department called for mutual aid from various other departments, which he said included the Phelps, Johns Creek and Grapevine fire departments
Upon arrival, he said heavy smoke and some flames were detected in the right rear corner of the building. Firefighters then made entry and were able to extinguish the flames using minimal water, according to Hunt.
Due to the building be unoccupied, Hunt said he called the Kentucky State Police Fire investigator.
According to him, one fire fighter suffered burns due to activities on scene and was transported to Pikeville Medical Center.
On Friday, the Pike County Firefighters Association, posted an update regarding the injured firefighter, via the group’s Facebook page and said the individual suffered both second and third-degree burns, but has since been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.