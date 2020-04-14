As local health officials continue to receive details regarding the first death of a Pike County resident from COVID-19, they urge all Pike County residents to take health precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
In his Easter Sunday COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that three Kentuckians died as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including a 62 year-old male Pike County resident. This death marked the first Pike County resident to die as a result of the virus.
Beshear said the other two patients who died as a result of the virus included a 72-year-old male from Jefferson County and a 74-year-old female from Hopkins County.
“On Easter, I hoped that we wouldn’t have to report new ones today,” Beshear said. “Today is not only a day every year for compassion, but of renewal. It reaffirms our faith that for these three individuals, and now the 97 that we have lost, that our bodies are merely vessels, that we are taught that our spirit is going to a better place. Let’s keep these folks in our prayers.”
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy
Riley said on Monday that the Pike County Health Department could not yet confirm if the male patient was one of the confirmed cases in Pike County. There have been four COVID-19 cases confirmed in Pike County so far. In order to protect their privacy, patients’ names are not released to the public.
“Pike County has experienced its first loss due to the novel coronavirus and while this is terrible news and we feel very sorrowful for the family, I hope it is a wake-up call for the Pike County citizens as to the seriousness of this virus,” Riley said.
Although the Pike County Health Department is continuing to learn information on the factors that influenced the patient’s death, Riley said she could not confirm whether the male patient had underlying health conditions before being diagnosed with COVID-19. However, Riley said that, in general, experts say that comorbidities, or the presence of two chronic diseases or conditions in a patient, can create negative outcomes with COVID-19.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions — like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example — seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.
Due to the high rates of COPD, obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease in Pike County, Riley said, she believes it would be “devastating” if the novel coronavirus became widespread in the county.
“Our county reflects a high percentage of a variety of comorbidities, like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, excessive drinking and a high rate of smoking,” Riley said. “Experts are saying all these factors create poorer outcomes. If the coronavirus became widespread in this area, it would be devastating. We would see a higher mortality rate than other areas of the country.”
She urged Pike County residents to take “universal” health precautions, which she described as assuming that you and everyone around you may be infected, and practice good social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
She also urged residents to remember the community’s unified five-C plan: “Civic duty, Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain.” According to the plan, people should do their civic duty to protect themselves and their communities, remain calm, clean their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, cover their sneezes with a tissue and cough into a tissue or elbow and contain themselves by staying home when you are sick or have sick family members at home.
Kentuckians are also urged by local and state health officials to stay home as much as possible and not to gather into groups, including over Easter weekend. Riley commended churches in Pike County for adhering to social distancing guidelines in order to protect their congregations and prevent the spread of the virus.
“I’m very grateful that the spiritual leaders in our community were proactive with their congregations over the Easter weekend, and I would like to thank them for being leaders in their spiritual communities,” Riley said.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, there have been 1,963 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 97 confirmed deaths statewide related to the virus.
For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com/v4i/.
Kentuckians can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.
