Assessment results mixed for Pike Co.

The Pikeville Independent Schools District received high marks from the Kentucky Department …
The students of Valley Elementary School have always strived for success. The school provides for about 900 students between preschool and eighth grade, making it one of Pike County’s largest schools. Recently, it met the expectations of school officials by receiving the highest marks in the Pike County Schools District and some of the highest marks among elementary and middle schools in the state, while the Pike County Schools received a mixed bag of results across the board.
The Kentucky Department of Education’s new accountability system benchmarks the progress of each school district on a five-star rating scale. The scores given to each school district are based on K-PREP (Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress) testing results, reading and math proficiency, proficiency in social studies, science and writing, academic growth/progress over one academic year, transition readiness and graduation rates.
Valley Elementary joined only 36 other schools across the state to get a five star rating at the elementary school level and only 11 other schools across the state to get a five star rating at the middle school level.
Principal Johnnie Alvin attributed the high scores for the school to its students and staff, particularly teachers, who work to the “absolute best of their ability” every day. He said the support from students’ parents and the Pike County Schools Board of Education has also helped the school.
“Valley Elementary has done really well for years with the accountability system,” Alvin said. “We were expecting to score high, as we always have, but there were a lot of unanswered questions with the new accountability system. Of course, we were hoping that we would get five stars.”
Alvin said that there is “still room for improvement” at Valley Elementary, and he wants to continue to challenge the students and staff in the school to better itself this year.
“There’s still room for improvement, and that’s something we’re really going to be focusing on, our growth, how we scored this past year compared to how we’ll score this year,” Alvin said. “We’re going to continue to work hard, utilize the resources in our building and hopefully the outcome will be the same for the following year.”
As a district, Pike County Schools received mixed results from the state across the board. It received three stars at the elementary school and middle school levels, and it received a ranking of two stars at the high school level.
Valley Elementary School was the only school in the district to receive five stars, both at the elementary school and middle school level.
At the elementary school level, Dorton Elementary and Phelps Elementary received four stars. Belfry Elementary, Bevins Elementary, Johns Creek Elementary, Millard School and Mullins Elementary received three stars. Elkhorn City Elementary, Feds Creek Elementary and Kimper Elementary received two stars.
At the middle school level, Belfry Middle, Dorton Elementary, Kimper Elementary and Millard School received four stars. Johns Creek Elementary, Mullins Elementary and Phelps High School received three stars. Elkhorn City Elementary and Feds Creek Elementary received two stars.
The highest ranking at the high school level for Pike County Schools was three stars. Belfry High School, Phelps High School and Shelby Valley High School received three stars. Pike County Central High School received two stars, and East Ridge High School received one star.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that he is pleased with the elementary school and middle school levels, but was “a little disappointed” in the scores at the high school level. He said that the Pike County Schools District has worked to implement a tier system where the district provides additional support to “areas that need it” or in specific schools that need it. He said that additional support will be provided to all schools that ranked below three stars.
“Overall, we’re pleased with the scores, but there is always room for improvement,” Adkins said.
All data for the 2018-2019 assessment and accountability reporting have been made available online. For more information, visit, kyschoolreportcard.com.
