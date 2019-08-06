Re-enactors brought the American Civil War to life for visitors at Breaks Interstate Park this weekend with its 12th annual “Echoes in the Canyon” Civil War re-enactment.
The re-enactment featured about 20 re-enactors of all ages from Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. The re-enactors recreated a skirmish that resembled those which took place along the border of Kentucky and Virginia between the State Line Militia and Union troops during the war. Along with battle re-enactments, park visitors could participate in activities like a demonstration of flags, moonshining demonstration, tea party at the park’s cabin and a church service.
The annual event was hosted by the 29th Virginia Volunteer Infantry and the Sons of Confederate Veterans Cumberland Mountain Rangers Camp 1798. Park visitors who attended could also purchase local merchandise, historical books and other items from about 10 tables that were set out across from the visitor’s center.
Re-enactor Jackie Branham, 71, of Haysi, Virginia, said the purpose of the event was to educate the public on the Civil War, including how people lived during the war, why the Confederates and the Union troops fought in the war and how they fought their battles and skirmishes.
Branham, who had several ancestors fight on both sides of the war, said he started participating in the re-enactments in 1991, and he has since performed in states like Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
“We’re just trying to keep history alive,” Branham said.
Branham’s wife, Debby Branham, was also one of the re-enactors at the event. While adorned in a blue dress and a green-feathered hat, Debby led several park visitors in a tea party at the park’s cabin next to the visitor’s center, and she educated them on the proper etiquette for women and young girls during the Civil War era.
“The best thing about this for me is educating people of all ages,” Debby said.
About 50 park visitors witnessed the battle re-enactment on Saturday, Aug. 3. One of them included Josie Medrano, 41, of New Mexico, who was visiting the park for the first time with her dog after recently moving to Virginia. Medrano said she did not know the re-enactment was taking place.
“I’m so excited I came out today,” Medrano said.
Ronnie Wayne Meade, 69, of Castlewood, Virginia, said he also started participating in the re-enactments around 1991, describing it as one of his hobbies.
For those who participate in re-enactments, Meade said, it is typical to purchase their costumes and props, including their guns, black powder and tents, online. When recreating the battles, he said, the performers might switch into Union or Confederate soldier costumes in order to make the sides even. During Saturday’s battle, for example, several re-enactors turned coat before the battle started, making the sides even at about nine soldiers on each side.
Meade said most of the re-enactors present at the event had performed for many years, but if they had new participants, they would put black powder on their faces as a safety precaution.
“Safety is a major concern for us,” Meade said. “We’re very careful, especially with the new people. If you see a lad with black dust all over his face, you know it’s his first time, and we all know we got to take care of him.”
Jimmy Richardson, 61, of Swords Creek, Virginia, said he started participating in the re-enactments because of his ancestors’ involvement in the war. He said that the fellowship he created with his fellow re-enactors is one of his favorite things about participating in the events.
“You make a lot of great friends while doing this,” Richardson said. “We often call each other if we don’t see each other at the events.”
Many of the re-enactors said they had ancestors who fought in the war, and they are proud of that. One of those re-enactors included Thomas Smith, 61, of Johnson City, Tennessee, who said his ancestors fought for both the Union and the Confederacy. Smith said that although the reason for fighting for the Confederacy was different for every soldier, “no one is denying” that the underlying issue that started the war was slavery.
“My ancestors weren’t stupid,” Smith said. “They knew that when they signed the enrollment papers, but that’s not why they left their homes and their farms. They felt like they were being invaded by the North. They were also influenced by propaganda that was around at the time, just like everybody was, but they wouldn’t have fought that long over a slave.”
Chad and Angel Duty, of Loudon, Tennessee, visited the park with their children and several relatives over the weekend. Chad said they did not know what to expect when seeing it because they had not known that it was taking place that weekend. Angel said she saw a Civil War re-enactment that took place in Elkhorn City a few years ago, but her children had never seen one before.
“We homeschool, and so I think it makes history more real for them,” Angel said. “During it, they were asking questions and thinking about the battle, and they were able to learn about how people lived back then.”
