During Tuesday’s meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court officials gave an update regarding its current ongoing battle maintaining the quality of its vehicle fleet, which court officials said has in-turn affected its Solid Waste department.
According to officials, the county currently has four mini-packers down, which Dist. 2 Commissioner Ronnie Robertson said has caused Solid Waste employees to have to work later than they should be required. Solid Waste Foreman Chuck Morley agreed, but said the cost is something with which he’s concerned with.
According to court officials, the maintenance garage is having a difficult time working on other county vehicles due to all the problems surrounding the mini-packers.
Robertson alluded to possibly taking a packer unit off of one of the trucks and attaching it to a another chassis.
“We’ve got the boxes, so let’s put them on a truck that will actually work and not stay broke down every day,” Robertson said.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said his opinion is that its almost in the best interest of the county to put out bids for another truck and easy-dump bed, just to have on-hand as backup, something to which Morley agreed with.
Jones asked County Treasurer Frankie Stacy to look at the numbers in the court’s Solid Waste account to make sure funds are available. Stacy said that Solid Waste actually sent its annual billing recently, so according to Stacy, Solid Waste will start taking in more revenue than normal.
“Somebody put it to me this way,” Jones said. “If you don’t have garbage trucks, you can’t pickup garbage.”
Jones said in the long-term he believes getting away from the mini-packers will be easier and cheaper for the county and its garages if the county switches to more trucks with easy-dumps, as it will help eliminate a lot of the maintenance issues the county has been facing.
Something Morley said he believed the employees would get behind.
