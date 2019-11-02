The Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has announced it has promoted Virgie native Matt Burke to the position of regional vice president. In this position, Burke oversees the day-to-day operations of 67 stores located in Binghamton New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Poconos, Northern New Jersey, the Central Susquehanna Valley including Sunbury and State College, Pennsylvania.
Burke reports to David Gose, senior vice President of operations. He replaces Jimmy Daly, who retired.
“Matt brings a wealth of experience in building associate engagement and leading successful teams while achieving strong business results. We look forward to working with him in his new role,” said Kurt Schertle, Weis Markets chief operating officer. “We’d also like to thank Jimmy Daly for his years of service and for the leadership he provided during his time with our company. We wish him well in the years ahead.”
Burke joined the company in 2016 as District Manager for the Central Susquehanna Valley/Sunbury. He has more than 25 years of store and multi-unit retail management experience. Burke holds a BA in Business Administration from Morehead State University, Morehead.
