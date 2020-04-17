A Pike County woman facing charges including murder linked to a fatal 2018 crash was one of the recipients of a commutation handed down by Gov. Andy Beshear in response to the COVID-19 crisis. However, Pike Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Slone and court records show the commutation did not result in her release and she continues to remain held in the Pike County Detention Center, awaiting trial for her alleged role in the death of 20-year-old "Lamont" Jordan Wright, of Jonancy.
On April 10, Beshear issued an executive order ordering the release of nearly 700 non-violent, non-sexual offenders whose sentences are nearly expired.
"In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to promote and secure the safety and protection of individuals in state custody and state corrections staff, it is necessary to reduce the inmate population in the overcrowded prisons and jails in Kentucky," Beshear wrote in his order. "The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet presented written application and proposal for the commutation of sentences of 697 inmates who are currently serving sentences for non-violent, non-sexual offense set to expire on or before September 30, 2020.
Among the hundreds on that list was Kimberly Owens, 31, of Beaver Fork Virgie, who is facing charges of murder and wanton endangerment linked to the October, 2018, crash which killed Wright.
Owens is accused of causing Wright's death when she allegedly turned her vehicle into the path of the motorcycle Wright was operating on Ky. 1469 in Virgie while attempting a U-turn.
Former Pike Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Bartley told the News Express following the indictment charging Owens with murder that Owens told police she had drank beer prior to driving.
She is also facing charges of first-degree wanton endangerment due to the presence of her children in her vehicle at the time of the crash.
However, Slone said this week that the commutation by Beshear did not affect either the Pike County case against Owens or her status as an inmate at the Pike County Detention Center.
"She had an underlying case," Slone said. "It has nothing to do with the case in which she is currently charged with murder as a result of a fatal traffic accident."
According to court documents, Owens was convicted in October in Fayette County on a charge of making a false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits greater than $100, and sentenced to serve a year in jail. Under that sentence, she was scheduled to be released May 20, under "good time" provisions, but also faced a possible maximum expiration of her sentence in September.
While Beshear's order commuted that case, Slone said, it had no effect on Owens' Pike County charges.
The charges of murder and wanton endangerment, Slone said, continue to be active and will likely be set for trial at some time in the near future.
"We are continuing to prosecute that case and she is being held in the Pike County Detention Center, awaiting trial," Slone said. "We're at the point now where that case will be set for a trial, probably at the next hearing."
Pike County Detention Center records show that Owens remained lodged in the jail as of presstime Thursday, where she has been ordered to be held without bond by Pike Circuit Judge Steve Combs.
