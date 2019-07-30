People in Elkhorn City and the surrounding area will be able to receive free medical care as the Remote Area Medical Free Clinic is set to visit the area Aug. 10-11.
The Remote Area Medical Free Clinic provides free dental, vision and medical services to underserved communities. This is the first year the clinic has come to the area, and about 500 people are expected to attend.
The Elkhorn City Area Heritage Council invited the clinic to come to the city. Emalene Lee, the nonprofit organization’s treasurer, said the clinic is important because it will help many in the community who cannot afford the services.
“There’s a great need here for the dental, vision and medical services,” Lee said. “There is a lot of people here who don’t have insurance, or the insurance they have doesn’t cover dental or vision.”
Lee said the Pikeville Medical Center, the Pike County Health Department and Kentucky Home Care are among the organizations providing medical services to the public during the clinic’s visit.
“I know it (the clinic) will provide the needed services,” Lee said. “I’m sure these services will be used by the people who need them the most.”
The clinic will be stationed at East Ridge High School at 19471 Lick Mountain Road, starting at 12 a.m. on the first night of the event. Ticket distribution will begin at 3 a.m., and clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic is open to the public, and identification is not required.
Provided dental services include fillings, cleanings and extractions, and provided vision care includes eye exams, glaucoma testing and prescription glasses made on-site. Patients are asked to choose between dental and vision services, due to time constraints.
Medical services to be provided include general medical services, physicals, women’s health, sexually transmitted disease testing and family planning, including free birth control.
The council requests monetary donations in order to provide the free services from the clinic. Checks can be made payable to the Elkhorn City Heritage Council and mailed to, P.O. Box 1332, Elkhorn City, KY 41522.
The council also requests volunteers for the clinic’s visit, particularly local dentists. To learn more about volunteering, visit, www.ramusa.org/volunteer, or call, (865)-579-1530.
