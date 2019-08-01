A mediation hearing scheduled to be held in case against a former Floyd County inmate accused of murdering another inmate at the jail this year was canceled Friday.
The case against Scotty Gibson, 25, of Prestonsburg, was set for a mediation hearing in Wolfe County last week, but Floyd County Commonwealth Attorney Brent Turner reported Monday that the mediation had been canceled as both the prosecution and the defense are working to negotiate a plea agreement in the case.
Gibson was indicted last June for allegedly murdering inmate Adam Potter at the Floyd County Detention Center.
Floyd County Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris issued an order in March, reporting that both the prosecutors and defendant agreed to send this case to mediation. He scheduled the mediation hearing to be schedule on July 26 at the Wolfe County Judicial Center.
The Kentucky Supreme Court issued an order in April, assigning retired Judge Julia Hylton Adams as mediator.
Gibson is scheduled to return to Floyd Circuit Court on Thursday for status hearing in the murder case.
He is also facing various criminal charges that were filed against him in 2018 in Pike County.
In October 2018, a Pike County grand jury indicted Gibson and others for allegedly engaging in a criminal syndicate to bring drugs into the Pike County Detention Center. Charges against Gibson in that case include engaging in a criminal syndicate, promoting contraband and criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.