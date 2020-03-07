An Appalachian News-Express staff writer received the ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ Friday when she and one of the women she wrote about in the News-Express in early February were featured on a special episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday.
News-Express Staff Writer Nicole Ziege, 22, and Georgia Syck, 98, of Pikeville, were invited to be interviewed by show host Kelly Clarkson via Skype on Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show after producers involved with the show read Ziege’s News-Express article all about Syck being a former ‘Rosie the Riveter.’ Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show celebrated International Women’s Day.
According to the show’s webpage, the three-time Grammy Award winner’s show presents the biggest newsmakers and names in film, television and music, as well as emerging new talent and people who are beacons of hope in their communities.
The interview took place near the end of the episode. Clarkson asked Ziege and Syck questions regarding the article, how Ziege found Syck and if Syck knew she was making history. Clarkson then told them that she was going to share the story from Ziege’s Twitter page onto her own account, which has 12 million followers.
“I still can’t believe that it happened,” Ziege said. “I remember listening to Kelly Clarkson’s music all the time growing up, and my mom and I have always been fans of hers. The fact that I actually got to talk to her about one of my stories is incredible.”
Ziege’s story, which was published in the Feb. 1 edition of the Appalachian News-Express, profiled Syck’s life — from her early days helping her family on their Morgan County farm, to working at the historic Ford Willow Run B-24 bomber plant in Michigan, to working in the “Secret City” in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and helping to build the atomic bomb, and finally to her returning to Pikeville and leaving a lasting legacy on her community.
Ziege said that her story, which is titled “Former ‘Rosie the Riveter’ leaves her legacy on Pikeville,” will always have a special place in her heart because of the reaction it has gotten from so many in the community.
“Georgia is inspirational, and she has made such an impact on so many people in the Pikeville and Pike County community throughout her long life,” Ziege said. “She’s so modest and humble that it actually took a little convincing to get her to come on the show with me because she still doesn’t think she did anything special during the war. She has worked hard her entire life, and she didn’t think twice about serving her country because she liked to work and she wanted to help the war effort. She deserves to have her story shared with the world, and I’m so grateful to have gotten the chance to do that for her.”
Anyone interested in watching the episode that featured Ziege and Syck can find the full episode on, www.nbc.com/kelly-clarkson-show. You can also find Ziege’s story about Syck, among her other News-Express stories, on her Twitter account, @NicoleZiege.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.