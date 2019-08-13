Second ‘Cuffs and Hoses’ race set to get underway Aug. 24

The City of Pikeville is gearing up for its second Cuffs and Hoses 5K Race to provide school supplies to children in need.
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, and will begin on Main Street in front of the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The race is set to begin at 8 p.m.
The annual race is brought together with the help of the Pikeville Medical Center and the Pikeville Police department.
Fadi Al Akhrass, infectious disease specialist at Pikeville Medical Center, is one of the head organizers for the event. He said the idea for the race came after the death of Officer Scotty Hamilton in March of last year, and he wanted to create the race as a fundraiser for school supplies for the Pikeville Independent School District and the Pike County Schools District.
“I decided that I wanted to do something for the community,” Akhrass said. “Poverty is huge in the area, and we have a lot of impoverished children here, especially with the drug epidemic that is affecting us as a community.”
He reached out to Pikeville Medical Center and the Pikeville Police department for help in putting the event together. With the help of local businesses and personal contributions, the event raised more than $14,000 in school supplies last year, including backpacks, paper, pencils, crayons and other items to schools throughout the community. It amounted to about $250 of supplies for every student served.
Akhrass said he hopes to have about 200-300 people attend the race. People who wish to donate can make tax-deductible contributions to the “Cuffs and Hoses” account at Community Trust Bank. The account number is 4003873991.
“I’ve already seen a lot of support for the event from people in the community,” Akhrass said. “We greatly appreciate any amount of money they can donate to this cause.”
