During a regular meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court on Tuesday, officials welcomed Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Commissioner of Rural and Municipal Aid Gray Tomblyn II, who announced that more than $900,000 in discretionary funds was awarded to Pike County for resurfacing projects on four county roads.
“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas said in a statement. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have a large impact in communities.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones welcomed the funding and that it was a pleasant surprise to hear the funds were awarded, as the court had not anticipated to receive the funds as of a month ago.
“A tremendous thanks to Governor Bevin, Secretary Thomas, and Commissioner Tomblyn for working with the Pike County Fiscal Court and the Pike County Road Department in recognizing the need to address these important road projects that have been neglected for years,” Jones said in the statement “We greatly appreciate the allocation of this discretionary road money to help the people of Pike County.”
State Sen. Phillip Wheeler, who was also in attendance, said that he was pleased to learn Pike County has received funding for these much-needed projects, adding that nothing is more essential to a successful community than having safe roadways.
According to the statement, the four projects were submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration and were evaluated by KYTC district staff to assess the condition of the roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact and traffic violations. The four projects awarded funds include:
• Road Fork
• Sycamore Mountain
• Ford Mountain
• Right Fork of Brushy
According to Jones, the awarded funding is the largest amount given to any rural county in the state and that the court was not going to be shy in asking for help, because, as Jones said, “if you don’t ask for help you’re not going to get it.”
